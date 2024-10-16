agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 39,420,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.03.

agilon health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 4,005,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

