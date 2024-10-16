AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 3,144,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,923,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,463,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.