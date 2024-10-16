Aion Price Reaches $0.0014 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $763,012.42 and $112.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,110.27 or 0.40001197 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

