Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $350,750.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,253.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 934,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

