Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.95 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 45.65 ($0.60), with a volume of 1492234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.10 ($0.60).

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.75.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

