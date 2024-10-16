Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.03.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

