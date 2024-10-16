Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.