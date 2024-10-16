American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after buying an additional 224,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.48. 741,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,833. The company has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $281.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

