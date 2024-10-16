American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 661,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 974,904 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $23.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 2.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $21,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 643.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 914,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.