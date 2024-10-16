American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

