Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $140.82 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amp has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $140.82 million and $5.31 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
