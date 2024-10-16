Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.54. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

