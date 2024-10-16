Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
Institutional Trading of Analog Devices
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.54. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.