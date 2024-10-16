Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $903.80

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $907.21.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $878.03 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.