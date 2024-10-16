Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $17.30

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $15.46 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.