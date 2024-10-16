Analyzing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -21.64% -23.38% -10.14% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Risk & Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 4 1 3.00 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XPeng and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Fisker”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $4.32 billion 2.49 -$1.47 billion ($1.22) -9.34 Fisker $272.89 million 0.00 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPeng beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

