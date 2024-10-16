Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Animalcare Group Stock Performance
LON ANCR opened at GBX 237.30 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £143.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.55. Animalcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).
Animalcare Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Animalcare Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson Stock: Setting the Stage for 2025 Highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.