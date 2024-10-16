Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

LON ANCR opened at GBX 237.30 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £143.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.55. Animalcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

