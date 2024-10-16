Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Barclays decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

NYSE:AR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Antero Resources by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 381,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

