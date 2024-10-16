Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 712,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

