APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.81% of APi Group worth $72,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 3,622.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

