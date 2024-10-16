Applied Capital LLC FL Acquires 3,114 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

