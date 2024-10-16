Applied Capital LLC FL Has $4.01 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 3.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

PH stock opened at $638.02 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.97 and its 200 day moving average is $558.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

