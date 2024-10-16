Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,460,000 after buying an additional 2,708,534 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,739,000 after buying an additional 1,452,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

