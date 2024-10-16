Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

