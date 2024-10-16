ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of ARBFF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

