Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

