Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0846 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $84.52 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00041600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.