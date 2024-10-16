Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.