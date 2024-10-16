Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.30. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,280 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

