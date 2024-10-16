Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.30. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,280 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.