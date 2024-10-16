Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,955,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 5,478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

AOTVF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

