Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

