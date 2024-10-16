Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

