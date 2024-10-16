Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.07. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

