Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

