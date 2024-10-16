Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 289,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Aterian Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aterian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,015 shares of company stock valued at $150,562. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.