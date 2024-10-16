Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 9,624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
ATHOF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.19.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
