Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 9,624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

ATHOF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.19.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

