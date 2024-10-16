Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 352 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 2.0 %

BATRK stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

