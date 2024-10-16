Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 352 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 2.0 %
BATRK stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.71.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
