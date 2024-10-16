Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,701,000 after buying an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

