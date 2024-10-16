Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $156,920.50 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.19. 1,353,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $289.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
