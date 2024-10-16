Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.81. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

