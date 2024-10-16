Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Cut by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,593 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 330,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.55.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

