B. Riley Comments on IperionX Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPX)

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IperionX in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IperionX’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get IperionX alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPX opened at $24.50 on Monday. IperionX has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.