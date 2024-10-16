Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baidu were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 337.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Baidu stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $126.23.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

