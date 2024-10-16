Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baidu were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 337.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Baidu Price Performance
Baidu stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $126.23.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
