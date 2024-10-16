Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

BAC traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,627,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,889,621. The company has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,614,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,614,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,173,306,471.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,230,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,064,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

