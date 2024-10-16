Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $67.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

