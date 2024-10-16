Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of MSCI worth $42,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $608.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,655. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.