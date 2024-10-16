Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 64.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 193,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.