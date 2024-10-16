BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $709.00 on Wednesday. BELIMO has a one year low of $441.23 and a one year high of $712.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.78.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

