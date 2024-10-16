Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares.

Bengal Energy Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.