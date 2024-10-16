Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $402.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

