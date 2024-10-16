Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

